Bhai Dooj 2022 Date: Muhurat, time, significance; all you need to know 

Bhai Dooj is one of the most important Hindu festivals and is observed two days after Diwali. This year, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on October 26, 2022 (Wednesday). This day is all about celebrating the love and relationship between brothers and sisters. Bhai Dooj is also known as Bhaiya Dooj, Bhau Beej, Bhatra Dwitiya, Bhai Phonta, Bhathru Dwithiya and Bhai Dwitiya across several parts of the country.

Sisters apply tilak on their brothers’ foreheads and perform rituals like fast, puja and katha to wish their brothers a long and prosperous life. This is followed by brothers presenting gifts and promising to look out for their sisters. Besides this, Lord Chitragupta is also worshipped on this day. Lord Chitragupta is the Hindu deity tasked with keeping records of the actions of human beings and punishing or rewarding them accordingly.

Bhai Dooj 2022 date and Muhurta

Bhai Dooj usually takes place on the second day of the Shukla Paksha in the Kartika month as per the Hindu calendar. This year, the festivities will begin from 2:42 pm on October 26 and end at 12:45 pm on October 27. The puja muhurat is for two hours from 01:18 pm to 03:33 pm on October 26.

Bhai Dooj 2022 wishes

1. Bhai Dooj is a festival of prayers from sister to brother, brother's protection for his sister. May this year we all celebrate it with even more love and protection for our sisters and brothers. Happy Bhai Dooj

2. Dear brother, you are my best friend. You stand by me when I am alone, you make me feel happy when I am low. Thanks for being for me always, dear brother. Happy Bhai Dooj

3. On the occasion of Bhai Dooj, I wish the warmth and love that we both share, gets stronger and deeper with each passing day of our lives. Wishing a very Happy Bhai Dooj

4. My Dear Brother... Thanks for spreading smiles everywhere and making life so beautiful, meaningful and happy. Happy Bhai Dooj.

