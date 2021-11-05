Bhai Dooj 2021: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 to gift your sister

Bhai Dooj 2021 will be celebrated tomorrow. Bhai Dooj falls on the second lunar day of 'Shukla Paksha' (bright fortnight) after 'Govardhan Pooja' or 'Annakoot' the month of Kartika as per the Hindu calendar. The occasion signifies a sister's love and affection for her brother and a brother's promise to always protect his sister.

As is the tradition, brothers across the country will present special gifts to their sisters on this occasion. In today's day and age, what could be a better gift for one's sister other than a good smartphone. However, the smartphone should also fit the brother's budget.

Here is a list of best smartphones available in India under Rs 20,000 which would make the perfect gift for one's sister on this auspicious occasion:

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Even though Redmi Note 10 Pro Max was launched last year it remains one of the best smartphones in the under Rs 20,000 segment. After having undergone a price revision, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is now available for Rs 19,999 in India. The phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor and is powered by a 5020mAh battery that is capable of 33W fast charging.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display that has a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes with a 108-megapixel quad-camera setup at the back and a 16-megapixel in-display selfie camera.

Motorola Moto G60

Motorola Moto G60 offers a clean Android experience under Rs 20,000. It has a massive 6000mAh battery that comes with TurboPower quick charging support. The smartphone has a 6.8-inch display with 120 Hz refresh rate. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732 processor coupled with 6GB of RAM.

Motorola Moto G60 comes with a water-repellent design and a 108-megapixel camera at the back. The phone also has a 3.5mm audio jack. Motorola Moto G60 is available at a price of Rs 17,999.

iQOO Z3 5G

iQOO Z3 5G is available at a starting price of Rs 19,990. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 768G processor. The phone has a 4400mAh battery with 55W FlashCharge support. It's 6.58-inch display supports 120 Hz refresh rate and has a 1080x2408 pixels screen resolution.

iQOO Z3 5G comes with a 64-megapixel primary camera and runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 Global based on Android 11.

Poco X3 Pro

Poco X3 Pro is a balanced offering that comes under Rs 20,000. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor and has a large 5160mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It features a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Poco X3 Pro has a 48-megapixel quad camera set-up. The phone has other features like UFS 3.1 storage, Liquid Cool and USB pen drive support. The smartphone is available at a starting price of Rs 18,999.

Samsung Galaxy M51

The Samsung Galaxy M51 boasts an immersive 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus - Infinity-O display. It has a quad camera set-up at the rear that includes a 64-megapixel main camera, + 12-megpixel ultra-wide-angle camera, + 5-megapixel depth sensor and + 5-megapixel macro camera. It runs on a Octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor.

Samsung Galaxy M51 is available for Rs 19,999 in India.

