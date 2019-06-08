Bharat box office collection Day 3: Salman Khan's blockbuster crosses Rs 100-crore mark in just 3 days

Bharat box office collection: Salman Khan's Eid gift to his fans, Bharat, earned over Rs 28 crore on Friday, thereby crossing the coveted Rs 100-crore mark in just three days of the film's release, suggest early estimates. Having earned Rs 42.3 crore the first day of its release on Wednesday, Bharat has proved to be the biggest opener of Salman's career. His latest film broke the day 1 earning record of his previous blockbuster Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, which had collected Rs 40.35 crore on an opening day. Bharat, which stars Katrina Kaif opposite Salman, earned Rs 31 crore on its second day, prompting Salman to come out and thank his fans for the overwhelming support.

He said this film was his career's biggest opener. "Big thank you sabko for giving sabse bada opening mere career ka par what made me the happiest and proudest is ki during a scene in my film jab national anthem is recited everyone stood up as a mark of respect. There could be no bigger respect for our country than this... Jai Hind," he wrote on Twitter.

Bharat hit the screens on Eid, June 5. According to movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Salman Khan's Bharat has also broken the opening day record of Sultan and Ek Tha Tiger, which earned Rs 36.54 crore and Rs 32.93 crore on Day 1, respectively. Bharat also triumphed over several other Bollywood releases of this year, including Kalank (Rs 21.60 crore), Kesari (21.06 crore), Gully Boy (Rs 19.40 crore) and Total Dhamaal (Rs 16.50 crore), mentioned Taran Adarsh.

Bharat was released across 4,700 screens in India and over 1,300 screens overseas. The film has received a mixed response from the critics. Taran Adarsh has given Bharat '4 stars' and has called Salman Khan the lifeline of the movie.

Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial is a mix of action, humour, drama and emotions. Apart from Salman Khan, the film features Katrina Kaif as Kumud Raina, Tabu as Meher, Sunil Grover as Vilayti Khan and Disha Patani as Radha. Apart from them, Bharat also features Satish Kaushik, Jackie Shroff, Sonali Kulkarni, Asif Sheikh, Nora Fatehi, Shashank Arora, Kashmira Irani, Kumud Mishra, Ayesha Raza, Meiyang Chang, Manav Vij, Mushtaq Khan, Brijendra Kala, Ivan Sylvester Rodrigues and Anant Vidhaat Sharma in supporting roles. It also includes Varun Dhawan in a special appearance as young Dhirubhai Ambani.

