'Bharat Mata ki Jai': Indians rescued from hijacked vessel express joy, thanks Navy

The rescue of 15 Indian crew members from a hijacked ship off the coast of Somalia has sparked a wave of relief and gratitude across the nation. The ordeal ended on a high note, with the rescued sailors returning home not just safe and sound, but with hearts overflowing with pride for the Indian Navy.

In a video shared by the Indian Navy, the rescued crew can be seen chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" (Victory to Mother India) amidst tears of joy.

#WATCH | First visuals of the rescued Indians, who were a part of the crew, onboard the hijacked vessel MV Lili Norfolk. The jubilant members of the crew chant "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and thank the Indian Navy.



All 21 crew, including 15 Indians, were safely evacuated by the Indian…

The Navy's elite MARCOS unit executed a swift and decisive operation to overpower the pirates and secure the release of the hostages.

Expressing gratitude and relief, one of the sailors rescued by the Navy shared that they were stranded for 24 hours, and their situation took a positive turn after the Indian Navy successfully rescued them. Another sailor remarked, "Proud of the Indian Navy," underscoring the significance of the timely rescue operation off the coast of Somalia.

Responding to a hijacking distress call involving a cargo ship with 21 crew members, including 15 Indians, the Indian Navy swiftly deployed a comprehensive operation. Utilizing a warship, maritime patrol aircraft, helicopters, and Predator MQ9B drones, the Navy conducted a thorough sanitization of the ship. Elite commandos, the MARCOS, confirmed the absence of hijackers on the vessel, ensuring the safety of the crew members.

The entire crew of MV Lila Norfolk, comprising 21 members, has been successfully rescued and confirmed safe. Indian Naval forces are actively investigating suspected vessels in the vicinity. Currently, the crew is focused on restoring propulsion, power supply, and steering gear. Following these repairs, the vessel will resume its journey to the destination under the escort of an Indian Naval Warship.

