Bhojpuri singer criticises UP govt in new song, gets notice from police

Famous Bhojpuri singer, Neha Singh Rathore, received a notice from the Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday for her new song titled 'UP Me Ka Ba' (What's There in UP). The lyrics of the song criticise the BJP-led UP government over several on-ground issues in the state, including the handling of the pandemic situation, the Hathras rape case, and the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

The UP police claimed that the song incited hatred among the general public. A Kanpur police team arrived at Rathore's home on Tuesday and delivered the notice, in accordance with Section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which gives the police the power to require the attendance of witnesses.

BJP MP Ravi Kishan had released an election anthem titled 'UP Me Sab Ba' (UP Has Everything) a few hours before Neha released her song.

Many people came forward to support the singer, and the Samajwadi Party criticised the UP government's move, stating that it shows the government's "ugly face."

कुछ दिन पहले ब्राह्मण मां बेटी को बुलडोजर से कुचलवाने/जिंदा जला देने वाली BJP शासित सरकार ने कल विधानसभा में पत्रकारों को पिटवाया और सपा विधायकों के साथ मार्शलों के माध्यम से हाथापाई ,अभद्रता करवाई



आज लोकगायिका के घर पुलिस भेजना और नोटिस दिलवाना इस सरकार का असली कुरूप चेहरा है👇 https://t.co/hVn4YuZSRw — SamajwadiPartyMediaCell (@MediaCellSP) February 21, 2023

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter to say, “There is a plethora of false cases in UP, poor farmers in UP are in dire straits, and there is an attack on the backward-dalits in UP."

यूपी में का बा

यूपी में झुठ्ठे केसों की बहार बा

यूपी में गरीब-किसान बेहाल बा

यूपी में पिछड़े-दलितों पर प्रहार बा

यूपी में कारोबार का बंटाधार बा

यूपी में भ्रष्टाचार ही भ्रष्टाचार बा

यूपी में बिन काम के बस प्रचार बा

यूपी में अगले चुनाव का इंतज़ार बा

यूपी में अगली बार भाजपा बाहर बा — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) February 22, 2023

Reacting to the notice served to her, Rathore appeared defiant and stated that she will continue to sing. She has three days to reply to the notice, and she will discuss it with her lawyer first since the questions posed to her in the notice were ‘tricky,’ as reported by India Today.

Talking to India Today, Rathore said: "I am a folk singer, I talk about the common people. The BJP is ruling the government in Uttar Pradesh, so it's not like I can ask questions to the Samajwadi Party." She further added that she has fulfilled her responsibility as a folk singer, and this is not the first time she has posed questions against the government in a song.

Reacting to the incident, UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "We are not taking away any freedom; our government does not think like that." He added that the government will take action against anyone "acting against the law."

