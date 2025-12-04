Big bid, bigger trouble: Anil Vij Orders Financial Audit of ₹1.17-Crore VIP Number Bidder in Haryana

Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij has ordered officials to verify the income and financial capacity of Sudhir, a resident of Hisar, who placed a bid of ₹1.17 crore for the VIP vehicle number HR 88 B 8888 but failed to pay the amount by the deadline.

The online auction, held in the Badhra sub-division of Charkhi Dadri, saw participation from 45 bidders. Sudhir made the highest offer and was declared the winner. As per rules, bidders must deposit ₹1,000 as registration fee, ₹10,000 as security, and a base price of ₹50,000 for the number.

However, after winning the bid, Sudhir did not deposit the full amount, leading to the forfeiture of his ₹11,000 security money.

Speaking in Ambala, Vij said he had taken note of the incident. He added that he has asked officials to confirm whether the person has the financial capacity to bid such a big amount or not.

"I have issued strict instructions to Transport Department officials to check the bidder's actual income and property. It must be confirmed whether the person really has the financial capacity to bid ₹1 crore 17 lakh,” he said.

Vij added that VIP and fancy numbers in Haryana are allotted only through auctions.

"People often make very high bids to obtain these numbers—not only as a matter of prestige but also as a contribution to state revenue. The recent incident indicates that some individuals are treating the auction process casually, as a show of interest rather than responsibility," he said.

A written request is being sent to the Income Tax Department for a detailed inquiry to ensure that people do not take part in auctions without having the required financial ability.

Officials confirmed that Sudhir failed to pay the full amount before the deadline, and the VIP number HR 88 B 8888 will now be put up for auction again.

(With inputs from PTI)