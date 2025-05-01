‘Big cities will always...’: Viral post rejects myth of real estate price collapse in India, says ‘a costly delusion’

India’s property market has been on a tear since the pandemic, with prices in top-tier cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad climbing as much as 30%. Surging demand, limited new launches, and investor appetite have kept the market buoyant.

But while many await a correction citing high EMIs, flat salaries and regulatory headwinds some argue that banking on a crash could be a costly mistake. A recent Reddit post captured this sentiment, triggering a wave of reactions from users, who believe that Indian real estate, especially in metros, is unlikely to lose steam anytime soon.

In a post that quickly gained traction, a Reddit user cautioned against the belief that India’s real estate market is poised to crash. “Those who subscribe to this will miss out on ever buying a property in top cities,” the user warned.

Countering the idea that AI-driven job losses could trigger a collapse, the user wrote, “Most of the arguments for price crashing rely on the fears of AI eliminating jobs... Just imagine if AI really destroys the jobs at such scale, then not only RE but the entire economy will go into slump... My thesis is probability of this happening is not very high. Historically world has only moved forward economically, and it will continue to do so.”

They argued that major cities will continue to dominate due to concentrated infrastructure and government spending: “The jobs will always be concentrated into big cities... Govt does lot of spending there and has vested interests into cities doing well.”

Dismissing the idea that real estate is ever “cheap,” the user added, “A 3bhk was expensive at 50 lakh in 2010... expensive again today at 2 cr... and it will look expensive in future as well.”

The post resonated with many. One commenter said, “All my friends... who have bought properties... paid price that they thought was very high... Things can only change if govt bring policies that bring jobs in t2/t3 cities.”

Another chimed in, “Average home price/average salary of any major city have always been 10–15x... If market crashes, person with 5 Cr liquidity will buy 10 homes... Earn more so you could afford more.”

A third added, “Agree that the doomsday scenario of AI wiping out jobs en masse seems unlikely... Your point about big cities is spot-on... most jobs, especially high-value ones, cluster in cities.”

Others echoed that sentiment with real-life examples. “Even if AI were to take away all the jobs, RE in big cities will remain expensive... I've been hearing about Pune/Mysore killing RE prices in Mumbai/Bangalore for 30+ years now. Yet, it hasn't happened.”

Highlighting the slow pace of development even within metros, one user noted, “When I moved to a location in North Bangalore... only now nearly after 15 years it feels like a part of Bangalore. Imagine how long it'll take for tier-2 cities to come up par with tier-1?”

Their conclusion: “Maybe 3 generations down the road... RE will slowdown/crash. Until then, owning a house in tier-1 if you are expected to work there for more than 10 years is a no brainer.”