Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
trends
Big crackdown: Maharashtra bans analogue paneer, violators to face jail and ₹1 lakh fine

Big crackdown: Maharashtra bans analogue paneer, violators to face jail and ₹1 lakh fine

Analogue paneer is a non-dairy substitute that resembles traditional paneer but is typically manufactured using vegetable fats or oils, such as palm oil, along with other non-dairy ingredients instead of milk fat

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 5, 2026 10:40 AM IST
Big crackdown: Maharashtra bans analogue paneer, violators to face jail and ₹1 lakh fineAnalogue paneer, Is it a steal or just stealing the real deal? Let’s slice through the truth.

In a major crackdown on food adulteration and misleading food practices, the Maharashtra government has imposed a complete ban on the manufacture, processing, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of analogue (non-dairy) paneer across the state. The ban, which came into effect immediately following an order issued on July 30 by Food Safety Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, makes Maharashtra the second state, after Chhattisgarh, to prohibit the product.

Advertisement

Under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, violators can face imprisonment of up to six months and a fine of up to ₹1 lakh. In cases where consumption of unsafe food results in death, the law provides for life imprisonment along with a minimum fine of ₹10 lakh.

READ THIS: 'Stand by purity of our products': Dabur says it had already started dropping '100%' claims

What is analogue paneer?

Analogue paneer is a non-dairy substitute that resembles traditional paneer but is typically manufactured using vegetable fats or oils, such as palm oil, along with other non-dairy ingredients instead of milk fat. While the product may look and taste similar to conventional paneer, authorities have raised concerns over its sale as genuine dairy paneer without proper disclosure to consumers.

Advertisement

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has clarified that marketing analogue paneer as real dairy paneer amounts to misleading consumers and constitutes an unfair trade practice under the Food Safety and Standards Act. Strict legal action will be initiated against businesses found engaging in such practices.

Ban follows statewide crackdown

The decision comes amid Maharashtra's intensified drive against adulterated dairy products. Since May, the FDA has been conducting statewide inspections and raids targeting manufacturers of synthetic milk and fake paneer.

In one of the biggest operations, officials raided a warehouse in Pune's Manjari Khurd and allegedly uncovered a fake paneer manufacturing unit. During the operation, authorities seized nearly 1,400 kg of fake paneer, 1,800 kg of skimmed milk powder, 400 kg of glycerol monostearate (GMS) powder, and 718 litres of palm oil, among other materials allegedly used in the production of counterfeit dairy products.

Advertisement

The crackdown has also extended to inspections of restaurants, hotels and food establishments across Mumbai and other parts of the state to ensure compliance with food safety standards.

ALSO READ: FDA suspends food licences of five Mumbai clubs over major hygiene, food safety violations

Consumer protection at the centre

The issue of analogue paneer had been raised in the Maharashtra Assembly last year, with legislators demanding a complete ban over concerns that consumers were being deceived into purchasing non-dairy products as genuine paneer. The latest order formally prohibits all major activities related to analogue paneer throughout Maharashtra.

According to officials, the move is aimed at protecting public health, preventing food fraud and ensuring transparency in the sale of dairy products. While analogue paneer itself can be manufactured legally under food regulations when properly labelled, the state government has taken a stricter approach after repeated instances of the product being sold as authentic dairy paneer.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 5, 2026 10:35 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more