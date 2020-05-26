Bihar board 10th result today: BSEB matric result to be declared at 12.30 pm today

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is going to announce Class 10 or matric results today at 12:30 pm. Candidates who appeared for the exam can access their results at onlinebseb.com and biharboardonline.com.

BSEB chairman Anand Kishore said that the results will be declared by the state Education Minister Krishana Nandan Prasad Verma. There would, however, be no press conference in the state to declare the results due to COVID-19. Over 15 lakh students are waiting for their results as they were supposed to be declared by the end of March or beginning of April but got postponed due to nationwide lockdown. Checking of answer sheets resumed on May 6 and was completed last week.

The state board conducted exams for class 10 from February 17 to February 24 at several centres across the state. Last year, the overall pass percentage was 80.73% and the results were declared in a record time of 29 days after the exam ended. In order to be able to pass in the matric exams, a candidate needs to score a minimum of 30 per cent marks. Thus, minimum 30 marks out of 100 and a total aggregate of 150 marks in total is required to pass the class 10 Bihar Board exams.

