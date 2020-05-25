Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: BSEB result date, time, how to check online on biharboard.ac.in

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) class 10 board examination result 2020 will released on May 26, 2020 at 12:30 pm. BSEB chairman Anand Kishor announced that the results will be declared at onlinebseb.com. Over 15 lakh students are waiting for their results as it was supposed to be declared by the end of March or beginning of April but got delayed due to coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown.

Evaluation of answer sheets resumed on May 6 and was culminated last week. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to access their scorecards at onlinebseb.com and biharboardonline.com.

Here's how to check your BSEB Class 10 results 2020 online:

Step 1: Visit the official Bihar board website

Step 2: Click the 'Bihar Board matric result 2020' link

Step 3: Login page will appear. Enter your credentials such as roll number, roll code and registration number

Step 4: After filling in all your details, click on submit

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen. Download and save for future reference

As per the minimum marks criteria, a student needs to score at least 30 percent marks to be able to pass in the matric examination. Thus, at least 30 marks out of 100 and an aggregate of 150 marks in total is needed to clear the class 10 Bihar Board exams. Last year, the BSEB had declared the Bihar Board matric result in record 29 days after the exam ended. The exam was conducted from February 21 to February 28. Bihar board class 10 results were declared on April 6 with overall pass percentage being 80.73%.

