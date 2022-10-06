Bihar man arrested for death threats to Mukesh Ambani, family, threatening to blow up Antilia

A man from Bihar has been arrested for threatening Mukesh Ambani and his family. The man had made anonymous calls to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on their landline number around 12.57 pm on Wednesday. The caller made death threats to Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani, and sons Akash and Anant. He also threatened to blow up the Reliance hospital, as well as the Ambani residence Antilia in South Mumbai.

Mumbai Police has now arrested a man from Bihar in connection with the anonymous calls. The suspect was arrested from Bihar's Darbhanga district around midnight and brough to Mumbai.

The hospital made the police complaint following the anonymous calls. The police registered a case at the DB Marg Police Station and initiated an investigation.

“A call was received on the landline number of Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital at 12.57 pm today from an unknown number in which the caller threatened to blow up the Hospital and issued threats in name of some members of the Ambani family," said the Mumbai Police.

This is the second similar case in as long as two months. On August 15, the Ambani family received similar threats from a man who was arrested in Dahisar. Those calls were also made to the Reliance hospital. The caller was identified as a South Mumbai jeweller by the name of Vishnu Bhowmik.

On January 24, 2021, a car was found outside the Ambani residence with a note threatening the family, along with 20 gelatin sticks. The car was found to be of Manuskh Hiren, who was later found dead, and Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze was arrested for being the key conspirator of the entire plan.

Interestingly, the calls by the man from Bihar came days after Ambani’s security was upgraded to Z+ category, the second highest level of security offered by the Ministry of Home Affairs, consisting five personnel and over 10 NSG commandos and police officers.

