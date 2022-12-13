Bihar: Teacher aspirants stage protest demanding jobs in Patna, police resort to lathicharge

Bihar Police lathi-charged aspirants, who qualified for the state Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) and Central Teachers’ Eligibility Test (CTET), for holding a protest against the state government on Tuesday. The protest was held by aspirants demanding recruitment in Patna.

The CTET and BTET students were demanding the release of the seventh phase of teacher reinstatement during the protest. The clash is no news as the teacher candidates have been protesting against the state government for 3 years now. They further alleged that despite solving their problem, the Bihar Education department has been only giving them assurance.

Police lathi-charge aspirants qualified for Bihar Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) and Central Teachers' Eligibility Test (CTET) holding protest against the state government demanding their recruitment, in Patna

The TET and CTET aspirants were protesting against the persistent delays by the state government in issuing an official notification crucial for their appointment. The students were alleging that the government is not taking any steps to solve their problem.

The protesting candidates said that the state government should fulfill its promise to provide 10 lakh jobs to the youth, otherwise the protests will continue to be held. The aspirants also warned that the movement might intensify in the future if the government does not put any efforts to release the seventh phase notice.

The police had resorted to lathicharge on the CTET and BTET qualified candidates, back in August too. The reason behind the protest was also to demand jobs. In a reported footage, ADM KK Singh was caught brutally thrashing a protester and an aspiring teacher Anisur Rahman with a baton.

