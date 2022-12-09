IPS officer who inspired Netflix series ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’ suspended on corruption charges

Bihar IPS officer Amit Lodha was suspended after a case on charges of alleged corruption and allegedly entering a commercial agreement with Netflix while being on a government post. Lodha became famous after Neeraj Pandey‘s Khakee: The Bihar Chapter was released on Netflix on November 25.

Lodha has been accused of using his position as an IPS officer for financial gains by signing an agreement with the US-based streaming company for a deal with production house Friday Storytellers, according to a statement accessed by news agency ANI. It further detailed that during the investigation, allegations of corruption were found to be true.

Following this, the Special Vigilance Unit registered a case against Lodha under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 168 (public servant unlawfully engaging in trade) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) coupled with the Prevention of Corruption Act. Further investigation will be carried out by a DSP-level officer.

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter is crime thriller series that focuses on Sheikhpura IPS Amit Lodha and his efforts to bring the Ashok Mahto gang to justice. The Ashok Mahto gang has been active in Nalanda and Sheikhpura for many years. The series, which has garnered rave reviews, features Karan Tacker, Avinash Tiwary, Abhimanyu Singh, Ravi Kishan, Nikita Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, Shraddha Das, and Jatin Sarna in pivotal roles.

(With ANI inputs)

