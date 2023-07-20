Bill Gates not engaged to girlfriend Paula Hurd, confirms billionaire's spokesperson

In a recent development, representatives for Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have officially denied engagement rumours surrounding him and his girlfriend, Paula Hurd. The denial came after Hurd was spotted wearing a ring during an outing in New York City, sparking speculations about their relationship status.

According to a statement given to People magazine, Gates' spokesperson clarified the situation and said that the ring in question has been owned by Hurd for several decades, quashing any notions of an imminent engagement.

News of the relationship between the 67-year-old billionaire and 60-year-old Paula Hurd, the widow of former Oracle CEO Mark Hurd, first emerged in February earlier this year. Despite being together for around a year, the couple has managed to maintain a low profile, keeping their romance out of the public eye.

Tennis enthusiasts, both Gates and Hurd were photographed together at the Australian Open in January, and again at the WTA semi-final match of the Indian Wells tennis tournament in March 2022, further fueling speculation about their relationship.

Despite their discretion, the pair did make an appearance together in Sydney last January, where they met with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

It's worth noting that Bill Gates' high-profile divorce from his ex-wife, Melinda French, was announced via Twitter in May 2021. The divorce became one of the most talked-about separations in recent times. Since the divorce, French has reportedly moved on and is currently dating former television reporter Jon Du Pre.

As of now, it seems that Bill Gates and Paula Hurd are content with their relationship and have not taken the step towards engagement. With their shared passion for tennis and desire for privacy, the couple continues to navigate their romance away from the media's intense scrutiny.

Also Watch | Top News on July 20: NSE’s special pre-open session for RIL, Q1 results of HUL, Infosys, Havells India; MRF, TCS, HCL Tech ex-dividend stocks, Nifty, Parliament Monsoon Session 2023, Vivo Y27 launch