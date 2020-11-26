Biz EOD: Mobikwik's jab at Paytm; Thar outdoes Seltos; DBS Bank, LVB merger approved

Mobikwik has put out a front-page advertisement taking a dig at Indian companies with Chinese investments, particularly its arch rival Paytm. The latest iteration of Mahindra Thar scored four stars for adult and child safety in Global NCAP crash test. Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the merger of Lakshmi Vilas Bank with DBS Bank India; the amalgamation will come into effect from November 27. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. 'Surgical strike on Paytm': MobiKwik takes subtle jibe after ban on Chinese apps

Despite significant Chinese investment in Paytm, founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has been vocal about his support for ban on apps from neighbouring country. He was among first ones to laud government's decision to ban 59 Chinese apps back in June.

2. Mahindra Thar scores 4 stars in crash test safety; pips Kia Seltos

Mahindra's latest off-roader Thar, launched in India on October 2, has received good response from the market with bookings of over 20,000 units and a waiting period stretching up to seven months.

3. Centre to set up 1,000 LNG stations for trucks and buses in 3 years

The first 50 LNG stations, for heavy vehicles like buses and trucks, will be set up by public sector firms IOCL, BPCL, HPCL, GAIL, PLL, Gujarat Gas and their joint venture companies and subsidiaries.

4. Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer to set up new plants for COVID-19-like diseases

The new facility, spread across 2,000 square meters with Bio Safety Level (BSL) 3 suite, will be specially designed as a multiproduct facility for viral vaccines in the pipeline that includes dengue, Zika and varicella.

5. Cabinet nod to DBS Bank takeover of Lakshmi Vilas Bank; no curbs on cash withdrawal

Govt has asked RBI to take action against people in management who drives banks to brink of collapse, says Union minister Prakash Javadekar; deal also marks first instance when a foreign entity was roped in to bail out a struggling bank in India.