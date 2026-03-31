Trump wishes to end the Iran war even if Hormuz remains closed: Report

President Donald Trump reportedly wants to end the US military campaign against Iran even if the Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed. This comes after Trump has publicly voiced multiple opinions and actions Washington would undertake if the strait remains closed and how to handle Iran’s retaliation.

According to a report in Wall Street Journal that cited US administration officials, Trump and his aides assessed that a mission to attempt to open the strait would push the conflict beyond their estimated timeline of four to six weeks. He decided that the US should achieve its main goals of weakening the Iranian navy and its missile stocks to wind down the current hostilities.

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Trump wants to pressure Tehran diplomatically to resume the flow of trade, the report added. If that doesn’t work, then Washington would put pressure on its European and Gulf allies to take the lead on reopening the strait. The officials said the president could decide on other military options but that’s not an immediate priority, the report added.

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The US, like many other countries, is reeling under the pressures of decreased supply, and elevated energy prices. The report quoted analysts who said that without a swift return to safe passage, Tehran will continue to threaten world trade till the US and its allies negotiate a deal.

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Despite Trump’s desire to end the war, the USS Tripoli and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit have entered the region. He has ordered elements of the 82nd Airborne and is considering sending another 10,000 ground troops to West Asia.

The White House, on the other hand, has said that the US is working towards normal operations in the strait. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the US military objectives would be accomplished within weeks.

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