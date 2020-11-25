Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer to set up new plants for COVID-19-like diseases

Hyderabad-based Indian Immunologicals Ltd (IIL) has started works on setting up a new vaccine plant at Genome Valley in Telangana for an investment of Rs 75 crore, to increase its capacity to supply vaccines for infectious diseases like COVID-19.

The new facility, spread across 2,000 square meters with Bio Safety Level (BSL) 3 suite, will be specially designed as a multiproduct facility for viral vaccines in the pipeline that includes dengue, Zika and varicella. IIL is currently also developing a COVID-19 vaccine with Griffith University, Australia, which is now in the pre-clinical stage. Further, the company has commissioned a new plant, a sterile filling facility at an investment of Rs 75 crore, to increase its vaccine capacity by 35 per cent and mainly to make its Anti Rabies Vaccine (ARV) - Abhayrab.

"We are optimistic about the strategic investment as India is one of the key growth markets. The total investment of over Rs 150 crore in in the same direction of our vision to increase the production capacities to ensure a reliable and affordable supply of high-quality vaccines to larger communities," says Dr. K Anand Kumar, Managing Director, Indian Immunologicals. The new facility is expected to be ready for operation by October 2021, says Dr. Prasanna Deshpande, Deputy Managing Director.

IIL, setup by National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) in 1982 , has four manufacturing facilities at various locations - Karkapatla, Telangana - Human Vaccines & Animal Health Formulations; Ooty, Tamil Nadu - Anti Rabies production unit; Hyderabad, Telangana - Human Biologicals Unit (Gachibowli) and animal vaccines unit; Dargaville, New Zealand - New Bovine Serum. IIL exports various human and animal vaccines to over 50 countries and currently employs around 1,300 people.

