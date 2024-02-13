scorecardresearch
Business Today
Blinkit app down? Users see ‘something has gone wrong, please try again’ message

Blinkit, the grocery delivery unit of food delivery firm Zomato, is temporarily out of service for some time. Users attempting to access the Blinkit app are encountering an issue where the service is not available. The message displayed indicates a problem with the application: "Something has gone wrong, please try again." This suggests that there may be a technical glitch or a disruption in the service preventing users from using the app as intended.

This issue affected a wide audience that relies on Blinkit for their online grocery shopping needs, including the elderly and those who prefer a user-friendly interface.

The problem was reported by multiple users on social media platforms, expressing their inconvenience due to the app's downtime. Tweets with screenshots of the error message circulated, highlighting the outage and seeking answers from the company. 

The Blinkit app, known for its rapid grocery delivery services, has been a go-to solution for many households across various cities in India. It operates in numerous locations including major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata, among others. The app's user-friendly design caters to a wide audience, including the elderly and those who prefer a simpler interface for their online grocery shopping needs.

To address the app issues, users can also check their internet connection, allow data usage for the Blink app in device settings, force stop the app, double-check login credentials, or even reinstall the app as potential troubleshooting steps.

Story to be updated soon
 

Published on: Feb 13, 2024, 9:48 PM IST
