Blue whale washes ashore in rain-hit Andhra Pradesh, people climb on dead body to click selfies

A tragic incident unfolded on the shores of Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh on July 28 in which a massive blue whale was found stranded on Meghavaram beach. The creature, measuring an impressive 25 feet in length and weighing approximately five tons, became an unexpected spectacle for the local villagers.

According to local fishermen, this is an uncommon fish in these seas. They believe it died after falling into shallow water.

The sight of the blue whale, a rare occurrence in this region, drew a large crowd to the beach. A video showed that the villagers, awestruck by the size and majesty of the creature, gathered around it. However, what should have been a moment of solemn respect for the unfortunate marine giant turned into a spectacle of insensitivity. Some individuals, driven by curiosity and the desire for unique selfies, climbed onto the body of the deceased whale.

Blue whales are known to inhabit the Arabian Sea, but their presence in the Bay of Bengal is uncommon. This particular whale's appearance on the Andhra beach was a distressing event, especially considering the heavy rainfall the southern state had been experiencing. The weather conditions, coupled with the whale's stranding, created a challenging situation for local authorities.

The blue whale is a magnificent creature, capable of producing calls louder than a jet engine and consuming four tons of krill each day.

In another similar incident which happened in 2021, a group of local fishermen rescued a shark that had become ensnared in their shore fishing nets. The creature in distress was later identified by officials as a whale shark, a species known for its colossal size and gentle nature.

The whale shark had found itself entangled in the intricate web of the fishing net, unable to free itself. The fishermen, upon discovering the trapped marine giant, immediately sprang into action. They worked tirelessly, carefully untangling the net from around the shark, ensuring not to cause any further harm to the already distressed creature.

However, the rescue mission did not end with the fishermen. Recognizing the need for expert intervention, forest department officials were alerted about the situation. Alongside the fishermen, they joined forces with wildlife conservationists, forming a unique alliance for the safe return of the whale shark to its natural habitat.

