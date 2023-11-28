BMC to take action against shops, hotels that do not have Devanagari signboards from today

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will start taking action from today against shops, hotels and other commercial establishments in Mumbai that do not have Marathi signboards in Devanagari script. The announcement in this regard was made by BMC earlier, wherein it was revealed that teams have been formed to take action against such establishments that do not follow the directives.

A meeting was held by BMC administrator I S Chahal, who asked the officials to ensure implementation of the Supreme Court’s directive that the names of shops, institutes and hotels must be in Devanagari script (beside any other script), news agency PTI reported citing the official statement of BMC.

Failure to comply with this directive, will result in action commencing on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, BMC had said earlier on X (formerly Twitter).

📜 माननीय सर्वोच्‍च न्‍यायालयाच्‍या निर्देशानुसार, बृहन्‍मुंबई महानगरपालिका कार्यक्षेत्रात दुकाने व आस्थापनांवर मराठी देवनागरी लिपीत, ठळक अक्षरात नामफलक लावणे, हे महाराष्ट्र दुकाने व आस्थापना अधिनियम २०१८ अन्वये बंधनकारक. 🛍️



⚖️ मंगळवार, दिनांक २८ नोव्‍हेंबर २०२३ पासून कारवाईस… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) November 25, 2023

The apex court had given time to put up Devanagari boards by November 25, but the civic body is initiating action from November 28, Tuesday.

The Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on November 22 displayed banners in Mumbai hinting at an aggressive protest if the Supreme Court 'deadline' for putting up signboards of shops and hotels in Marathi (Devnagari script) is not adhered to.

Thackeray had earlier stressed on having the signboards of shops and other establishments in the regional language (Marathi in Maharashtra).

BMC or Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) is the governing civic body of Mumbai, the capital city of Maharashtra. It was established under the Bombay Municipal Corporation Act 1888.

BMC is responsible for the civic infrastructure and administration of the city and some suburbs.

Also Read: Air pollution: Delhi's AQI improves slightly after rainfall; more showers expected

Also Read: IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2023: When, where to watch, timings, squads, weather prediction and more

Also Watch: Flair Writing Industries (Flair) IPO allotment: Top News on November 28, stock market update, crude oil prices, IMD predicts heavy rainfall in some states, India vs Australia T20I match