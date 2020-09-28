'Don't even smoke cigarettes': Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan deny substance abuse

Bollywood actresses Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor have denied substance abuse in their statement to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). According to a Times of India report, these actresses said "they don't even smoke cigarettes". The actresses reportedly denied having any knowledge about Sushant Singh Rajput's drug consumption habits.

Meanwhile, the drugs watchdog might also check the financial records and bank statements of Deepika, Rakul Preet, Sara and Shraddha. The agency has also seized mobile phones of Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and others.

Former Dharma Productions executive producer Kshitij Prasad has been detained by the NCB. Prasad was produced before the Metropolitan Magistrate court via video conferencing. He has been kept in judicial custody till October 3. Kshitij Prasad's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has claimed that the central agency used intimidation techniques to get a confession out of Prasad. According to Maneshinde, the NCB team found nothing but cigarette butts in the balcony, which the officials argued was a ganja joint.

The NCB has already arrested Rhea Chakraborty, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend and her brother Showik Chakraborty for alleged procurement and usage of drugs. Her custody was extended till October 6 by a special court. Kai Po Che actor Sushant Singh Rajput (34) was found dead in his Bandra residence on June 14.

