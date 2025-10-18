'Bought 2 kurtas': Amid Diwali date confusion, French Embassy shares humorous video

Diwali 2025 has stirred light-hearted confusion this year, with many unsure whether the festival will fall on October 20 or 21. Some traditional calendars even suggest a “split Diwali,” dividing celebrations across both days depending on regional customs and the lunar cycle.

Amid the uncertainty, the French Embassy in India joined the conversation with a humorous twist. Sharing a light-hearted video on its X handle, the Embassy wrote, “Confused about the Diwali date? So are we! But one thing's certain: lights, joy, and sweets await! Watch our special video on Deepavali — the festival of lights.”

Confused about the Diwali date? So are we!

But one thing’s certain: lights, joy, and sweets await!



Watch our special video on Deepavali - the festival of lights:



🪔🇫🇷🤝🇮🇳 #HappyDiwali #शुभदीपावली pic.twitter.com/LgY2igoNWO — French Embassy in India 🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@FranceinIndia) October 17, 2025

The short clip features Embassy employees in playful situations poking fun at the date confusion. One jokes about buying two kurtas for two Diwali days, another splits a bouquet to deliver on both dates, and a third is left puzzled about when to attend a Diwali party with no date mentioned.

The festival of lights, celebrated across India and beyond, marks the triumph of good over evil and the return of prosperity and peace. This year’s confusion stems from the Amavasya Tithi — the new moon phase that determines Diwali’s date — falling across two days.

According to the Hindu calendar, Diwali 2025 will be celebrated on Monday, October 20, as the Amavasya Tithi begins at 3:44 PM on October 20 and ends at 5:54 PM on October 21. Since it starts before sunset, October 20 is observed as the main day for Lakshmi Puja, dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha, and Lord Kuber.

The most auspicious timings for the puja are:

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: 7:08 PM – 8:18 PM

Pradosh Kaal: 5:46 PM – 8:18 PM

Vrishabha Kaal: 7:08 PM – 9:03 PM

As the festive season approaches, the air may still be filled with questions over dates, but the mood, much like the French Embassy’s video, remains bright, joyful, and full of Diwali sparkle.