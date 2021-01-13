'Bowled over by this delivery': Amul wishes Anushka, Virat in adorable doodle

After Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and actor-producer Anushka Sharma became proud parents of a baby girl recently, Amul stole everyone's hearts with a super cute wish for the couple. Amul tweeted the topical with the caption, "Amul topical: Anushka and Virat blessed with a baby girl!"

Its recent topical features Kohli and Sharma with their baby in a cradle. The caption on the topical read, "Bowled over by this delivery. Welcome it home." One user commented "What amazing creativity! Hats off to the team." Many other users also poked fun at Amul for this doodle.

Virat Kohli shared the big news through an official statement on Twitter. The official statement read, "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby both are healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love Virat."