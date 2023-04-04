'Brahmastra Part Two: Dev' to release in December 2026, Ayan Mukerji confirms

Director Ayan Mukerji announced that the second part of Brahmastra– Brahmastra Part Two: Dev– will release in December 2026. He also said in a letter shared on his Instagram account that the film’s third part will release in December 2027 while adding that both films will be shot together. Mukerji added these two films will be bigger than the first part– Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.

The director, known for films like Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Diwani, said that the team needs some more time to “perfect the script of Brahmastra Two and Three.” These two parts will be produced jointly by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Ayan Mukerji.

Mukerji wrote, “After absorbing all the love and feedback on Part One… I have been focused on creating the vision for Part Two and Part Three- which I now know will be bigger and more ambitious than Part One. I have learnt that we need a little more time to perfect the script of Brahmastra Two and Three!” He added that he will also direct a “very special movie” but did not give out much detail about the same.

Mukerji wrote, “An opportunity that challenges me and terribly excites me… one where I will learn, be inspired and where I will grow. So, I have decided to take it up!!”

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva story, cast

Brahmastra Part One was released in theatres on September 9, 2022 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It is centred on a young DJ Shiva who discovers he has a connection to the powerful weapon Brahmastra, a group that wields it and the battle to get it under control.

The film features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in lead roles. The film also features Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role.

Brahmastra Part One box office, budget

Made at a budget of around Rs 350 crore, the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt film collected Rs 269.40 crore in terms of domestic net box office collections and Rs 431 crore in terms of the worldwide box office. The film collected Rs 113 crore in terms of overseas box office, as per Sacnilk.

