New Harry Potter TV series based on JK Rowling books may soon be coming on HBO Max

Warner Bros. Discovery is reportedly in talks to create a new "Harry Potter" television series based on J.K. Rowling's popular book series. The proposed project would feature each book in the series, with each season focusing on one book. This could potentially lead to a long-running franchise for the studio and considering the popularity of the movie series and the books, the show might also be aiming high.

According to a report by Bloomberg, discussions between Warner Bros. Discovery and Rowling's team are still in the early stages. The studio aims to air the series on its streaming platform HBO Max, which is due to be rebranded soon.

The report suggests that JK Rowling might have some creative input, although she will not be the primary creator or showrunner. Warner Bros. has been exploring the possibility of a "Harry Potter" TV series for some time, with rumors emerging in January 2021, before Discovery acquired WarnerMedia in 2022.

The news of this potential deal comes just ahead of Warner Bros. Discovery's upcoming investor and public presentation on April 12. In the showcase, the company will be highlight its upcoming streaming content and may also announce the integration of HBO Max and Discovery+.

Recently, Warner Bros. also published a game based in the universe of Harry Potter. Avalanche Software develops Hogwarts Legacy. The storyline of the game is set a century before the events of the Harry Potter books. It offers gamers the choice to be a part of the wizarding universe. The player can gradually learn magic skills and spells as they progress in the role-playing game.

