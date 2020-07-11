Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan test positive for coronavirus; admitted in Nanavati hospital

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for coronavirus. He had been admitted at the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday evening. He was taken to the hospital due to difficulty in breathing. In a tweet on his official handle, Bachchan confirmed that he has contracted COVID-19 and asked people who came into close proximity to him to get themselves tested. Later, his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan also tested positive for coronavirus. Other family members and staff are undergoing tests.

After the COVID-19 test came positive, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted about it: "I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !"

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020 Afterwards, Abhishek Bachchan also confirmed that he has been found coronavirus positive. "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you," he tweeted. Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

People from all walks of life wished Amitabh Bachchan a speedy recovery.

"We all pray for your speedy recovery," replied union minister Nitin Gadkari on Amitabh Bachchan's tweet.

Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja tweeted, "Get well soon amit uncle. All my love and prayers.. (sic)"

"Get well soon sir, my sincere prayers for your speedy recovery," tweeted actor Dhanush.

"Get well soon Amit ji. Prayers for a speedy recovery from all your fans across the border," tweeted former international cricketer Shoaib Akhtar.

Rana Daggubati replied on Amitabh Bachchan's tweet, "Get well soon sir. Prayers for your speedy recovery!!"

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's comedy-drama Gulabo Sitabo, along with Ayushmann Khurrana. The film was released directly on Amazon Prime Video as the theatres remain closed due to coronavirus pandemic. He is expected to make a comeback in the upcoming season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, but was unable to shoot because of government's directive that people older than 65 years should remain indoors.