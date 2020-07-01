Massive blast at boiler in Tamil Nadu's Neyveli; 6 dead, 17 hurt

An explosion at a boiler in Neyveli lignite plant in Tamil Nadu has left at least six people dead and 17 injured. All the injured persons have been shifted to the nearby NLC Hospital for treatment. As per the information, the explosion took place at the Neyveli Lignite Corporation boiler in Cuddalor. Meanwhile, NLC fire-fighters have been engaged in the rescue operations and the district administration's rescue teams have also reached the accident spot. Authorities are still investigating the exact cause of the blast.

Tamil Nadu: Explosion at a boiler in stage -2 of the Neyveli lignite plant. 17 injured persons taken to NLC lignite hospital.

M Sree Abhinav, Cuddalore Superintendent of Police, confirmed to ANI that six people have died while 17 people were injured in the blast.