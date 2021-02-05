Good news! Centre to give another chance to Civil Service aspirants in CSE-2021

In a big relief to UPSC aspirants, the Centre today agreed in the Supreme Court to give an extra chance to those who exhausted their last attempt in the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) exam in October 2020. The Centre had earlier filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court, opposing the plea.

"The relaxation will be given to the extent of providing one extra attempt for Civil Service Examination (CSE), specifically limited to CSE-2021, to those candidates who had their last chance to appear in the year 2020," the government counsel told the apex court, reported ANI.

The government has said such candidates will be allowed to appear for one more time in the CSE-2021 exam, provided they are not age-barred from appearing in the prestigious civil services exam, Bar and Bench reported.

The Centre told the apex court that this relaxation should not be considered as a precedent and will be applicable only once i.e. for CSE-2021.

The government has also maintained that candidates eligible for more attempts or those age-barred will not be able to sit for the CSE-2021 exam.

As per the rules, candidates from general category can apply six times with 32 as age limit, while those belonging to OBC (Other backward Classes) categories have nine attempts till the age of 35. The age limit for SC/ST candidates is set as 37.

The SC was hearing a petition filed in the Supreme Court, seeking an extra attempt to appear for the CSE-2021 as petitioners claimed they could not appear for the exam due to Covid-19 disruptions.

Also read: Top 20 HNIs park Rs 825 crore in provident fund accounts