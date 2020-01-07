Nirbhaya case LIVE Updates: Court issues death warrant against 4 rapists; to be hanged on January 22

Nirbhaya Case: A Delhi court on Tuesday issued death warrants against four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case. Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora pronounced the order today after hearing of a plea seeking the issuance of 'black warrant' against the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. The convicts will be hanged on January 22 at 7am.

Earlier in December, the Supreme Court (SC) had dismissed Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case convict Akshay Kumar Singh's review plea, one of the four men convicted in 2012 gangrape and murder case. The top court had said that there were no grounds to reconsider his death penalty.

The apex court had already rejected the review pleas filed by the other three convicts -- Mukesh (32), Pawan Gupta (25) and Vinay Sharma (26) -- in the case, saying no grounds have been made out by them for the review. The apex court had said that it found "no error" on the face of the main judgement requiring any review.

With the December 18 verdict, the review petitions of all the four death row convicts stood dismissed. Ram Singh, one of the other accused in the case, allegedly committed suicide in the Tihar Jail in New Delhi.

Nirbhaya is the changed name of the December 2012 gang rape-cum-murder victim. The 23-year-old physiotherapy intern was gangraped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a moving bus in South Delhi by six people. She died on December 29, 2012 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

BusinessToday.In brings you all the latest updates on Court's verdict in Nirbhaya Case:

6.12 pm: Nirbhaya Case: Other accused

23-year old Jyoti Singh was gangraped and murdered brutally by six men on a moving bus on 16 December, 2012. Besides the four convicts sentenced today- Mukesh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Singh, the main accused Ram Singh allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail while his trial was going on. Meanwhile, another accused was a minor at time of the crime. He was sent to a reform facility in Delhi and was released after serving a three-year sentence.

6.05 pm: Nirbhaya verdict a victory of justice, says Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia, Deputy CM of the national capital, praised the efforts of Nirbhaya's parents and said, "The people of the country had been earnestly waiting for this verdict. The entire nation had been shocked by Nirbhaya's rape. This is a victory of justice. I used to remain in touch with Nirbhaya's lawyers. Glad that the hard work and dedication of her parents and many activists have finally paid off."

6.04 pm: Nirbhaya verdict a lesson for all, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

"It will be a big lesson for all. Whoever abuses women will get a lesson from this. Nirbhaya's parents and all of us were waiting for this news. Justice has finally been served," said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

6.00 pm: Gautam Gambhir welcomes Delhi Court verdict in Nirbhaya case

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter to welcome Delhi Court verdict in Nirbhaya case. "Finally! India's daughter gets JUSTICE! #Nirbhaya," he tweeted.

5.58 pm: It's a win for all Nirbhayas of India, says DCW chief Swati Maliwal

"Strongly welcome this decision. It is a win for all the 'Nirbhayas' living in this country.I salute Nirbhaya's parents who fought for 7 long years. Why has it taken 7yrs to punish these people? Why can't this time period be reduced?" says Delhi Commission for Women Chief Swati MaliwaI.

Delhi Commission for Women Chief Swati MaliwaI: Strongly welcome this decision. It is a win for all the 'Nirbhayas' living in this country.I salute Nirbhaya's parents who fought for 7 long years. Why has it taken 7yrs to punish these people? Why can't this time period be reduced? pic.twitter.com/ziS9mNxXXD - ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2020

5.54 pm: Decision will instill fear in people, says Nirbhaya's father

"I am happy with the court's decision. The convicts will be hanged at 7 am on 22nd January; This decision will instill fear in people who commit such crimes," Badrinath Singh, father of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim.

Badrinath Singh, father of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim: I am happy with the court's decision. The convicts will be hanged at 7 am on 22nd January; This decision will instill fear in people who commit such crimes. pic.twitter.com/CURPOXCUFD - ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2020

5.50 pm: Will file curative petition in SC, says Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

"We will file curative petition in SC within a day or two. 5 senior most judges of SC will hear it. There has been pressure of media,public&political pressure in this case since beginning. Unbiased probe could not take place in this case," Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer AP Singh told ANI.

Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer AP Singh: We will file curative petition in SC within a day or two. 5 senior most judges of SC will hear it. There has been pressure of media,public&political pressure in this case since beginning. Unbiased probe could not take place in this case. pic.twitter.com/1BpNboDj2Z - ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2020

5.45 pm: Tihar Jail officials to write UP Prisons; seek hangman's service to hang Nirbhaya's rapists

Tihar Jail officials to write to UP Prisons seeking service of a hangman and to inform them about the date and time of execution of all four convicts in Nirbhaya case as the verdict was delivered by a Delhi court on Tuesday.

5.35 pm: Faith in law restores, says Nirbhaya mother

Hailing the verdict to hang Nirbhaya's rapists, her mother Asha Devi said the order has restored the faith of women in law. "My daughter has got justice. Execution of the four convicts will empower the women of the country. This decision will strengthen the trust of people in the judicial system." Her father Badrinath Singh also expressed his happiness, " I am happy with the court's decision. The convicts will be hanged at 7 am on 22nd January; This decision will instil fear in people who commit such crimes," she said.

5.30 pm: Delhi court issues death/black warrant, what is it?

The black or death warrant is a piece of paper that initiates the procedure for executing a person sentenced to die. The warrant is a part of the Code of Criminal Procedure, lists the time and place of execution.

5:20 PM: Commenting on the court's verdict, Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer AP Singh said that we will file curative petition in SC within a day or two. 5 senior most judges of SC will hear it. "There has been pressure of media, public and political pressure in this case since beginning. Unbiased probe could not take place in this case," ANI quoted him saying.

5:15 PM: Badrinath Singh, father of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim said that he was very happy with the court's decision. He said that the verdict will instill fear in people who commit such crimes.