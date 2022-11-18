Bride calls off wedding for getting a 'cheap' lehenga; check details

While Indian weddings are often lavish and both the bride and groom's families spend a big amount on decoration, food clothes, jewellery, etc. But sometimes weddings are also called off due to a difference between the couple getting married or a mismatch between families. However, in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani, a bride has called off the wedding with her fiance because she didn’t get an expensive lehenga.

The girl, who belongs to the Rajpura neighbourhood, threw a fit after she discovered that the lehenga, which the groom’s family had offered to her, cost 'only' Rs 10,000, reported The New Indian Express. The couple got engaged in June and the wedding was scheduled for November 5.

The girl then objected to the wedding and started to throw tantrums. However, the groom's family said they had purchased the lehenga exclusively from Lucknow, the report added. The groom’s father also tried to settle the matter and gave the girl his ATM card to purchase the lehenga of her preference but that didn't work either.

This debate between both families turned ugly and the matter reached the Kotwali police. However, despite the effort by a senior police officer to end the argument and bring both parties together, the two families reached an agreement to call off the marriage.

Meanwhile, earlier, in Uttar Pradesh, a wedding was called off after the groom couldn’t read the newspaper without his glasses on. The incident in Auraiya district took place after a resident of Jamalpur village had fixed the marriage of his daughter.

The father choose the groom because he was a “well-educated boy.” Things, however, took a turn for the worse on the last day of the wedding. As per the media reports, when the Baraat procession came to the wedding house, the groom was constantly seen wearing spectacles the whole time.

The family of the bride, including the bride herself, felt suspicious guessing his weak eyesight and then asked the groom to read a Hindi newspaper without his glasses on, which he failed. On knowing this, the bride refused to marry the groom. The bride’s family, respecting her decision, also unanimously agreed to support her and call off the wedding.