'Broken seats, no entertainment system': Air India passenger shares her harrowing experience on Delhi-Toronto flight after paying Rs 4.5 lakh

A passenger who was travelling on an Air India flight from Delhi to Toronto recently took to social media to voice her displeasure about the journey. Shreyti Garg turned to Instagram to share the troubles she had to face during the journey with her two children and her husband on board the Air India flight.

Despite paying Rs 4.5 lakhs for the tickets, Garg was dissatisfied with the overall experience as she had to face multiple issues during the journey. The video of her highlighting the troubles has gone viral.

"We were on Air India Flight from Delhi to Toronto travelling with our 2 kids (2.5 years old and 7 months old). And let me share our travel experience- We three were seated together and unfortunately almost everything was non functional," she wrote.

"From broken seats to NO entertainment system. Unfortunately, I forgot to take a picture of the broken seat handle and literally had to protect my toddler from getting hurt as all the wires were coming out of the system."

Sharing a video on the platform which showed a faulty in-flight entertainment system, and non-functional reading lights, she added that it was not expected on a 15-hour long flight.

Despite raising complaints about the poor service to the airline staff, Garg said that no action was taken by them. She recounted her ordeal, stating that the airline staff attempted to reboot the system, but the problem persisted.

“@airindia firstly the pricing of tickets is already too high and on top of it, instead of making the journey smooth for the passengers you made it inconvenient for the parents travelling with the kids especially,” she wrote.

Since being shared, the video has got over 3 million views and numerous comments. Many Instagram users also shared the troubles they had to experience during their journey.

"@airindia literally handed us non vegetarian meals instead of vegetarian ones...," a user wrote.

Another added, "Totally agree - I paid a similar amount for my flight to India from Canada for AirIndia and my experience was horrible. Broken seats, water leaking, no entertainment system. For the price, i think both the quality and safety was compromised."

A third added, "Never fly Air India."

