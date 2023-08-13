Buildings develop cracks after earthquake of magnitude 3.9 strikes Chhattisgarh

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.9 jolted Chhattisgarh’s Gourela-Pendra-Marwahi and Korba districts on Sunday. The earthquake's epicentre was located in Korba West, approximately 5 kilometres beneath the ground. The earthquake jolts were so intense that people quickly rushed out of their homes. The sound of tremors was also heard in the Korba region.

In the affected locations, the earthquake caused cracks in several homes. The shocks persisted for roughly three to four seconds. Authorities have urged the residents to be cautious regarding the whole situation.

In March also, a mild earthquake struck Chhattisgarh. The affected areas were Bhatgaon, Surajpur, Ambikapur, Bishrampur and Pratappur. The epicentre was Bhatgaon Nagar panchayat, 40 km from Ambikapur. According to the local meteorological department, the magnitude of the earthquake was measured at 3.9.

Residents told the media back then that the earthquake was powerful enough to create cracks in the walls of the houses, scaring the residents in the area.

Previously, on August 10, Himachal Pradesh also experienced earthquake jolts. Himachal's Lahaul-Spiti area was shaken by the quake's jolts.

Also watch: 10 Health Benefits of Green Tea: Know all about how it helps in weight management, reduces risk of Type 2 Diabetes and more