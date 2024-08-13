Bumble bio blunder of 'socialist' becomes internet gold, netizens say 'I commute to work every day; I'm a communist.'

A man’s attempt to impress potential matches on dating app Bumble has backfired spectacularly, leading to a viral internet sensation. The user made a glaring error in his bio, mistaking the political ideology of socialism for a social personality trait.

The post also includes a conversation with the man, where he explains his point of view.

In the conversation, someone asks him, "So you’re a socialist?" He replies, "It's hard to say, maybe 50-50. I'm more of an introvert, but an extrovert with close friends."

Confused by his reply, the person asks again, "Wait, do you think being a socialist means being social?"

"I race cars, I am racist," a user commented. Another one wrote, "I commute to work every day; I'm a communist."

"Accurate representation of how politically and socially aware people are," posted user Nishigandha S.

Another one wrote, "I want to know how the rest of the conversation went lol."

