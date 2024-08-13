Bumble bio blunder of 'socialist' becomes internet gold, netizens say 'I commute to work every day; I'm a communist.'

scorecardresearch
The post also includes a conversation with the man, where he explains his point of view.

A man’s attempt to impress potential matches on dating app Bumble has backfired spectacularly, leading to a viral internet sensation. The user made a glaring error in his bio, mistaking the political ideology of socialism for a social personality trait.

The post also includes a conversation with the man, where he explains his point of view.

In the conversation, someone asks him, "So you’re a socialist?" He replies, "It's hard to say, maybe 50-50. I'm more of an introvert, but an extrovert with close friends."

Confused by his reply, the person asks again, "Wait, do you think being a socialist means being social?"

"I race cars, I am racist," a user commented. Another one wrote, "I commute to work every day; I'm a communist."
"Accurate representation of how politically and socially aware people are," posted user Nishigandha S.
Another one wrote, "I want to know how the rest of the conversation went lol."

Previously, another Bumble bio gained attention online. An X user with the handle @vanderwoods3n wrote in her Bumble profile that she would get along with someone connected to JP Morgan or Goldman Sachs. A real-life connection saw her bio and ended up recommending her for a financial controller position.

Published on: Aug 13, 2024, 8:29 PM IST
