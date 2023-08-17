Burger King employee who went viral for not missing work for 27 years gets Rs 3.5 crore via crowdfunding

The Burger King employee who went viral after he posted a video on TikTok celebrating 27 years of working at the fast-food chain without calling in sick or missing time has received more than $418,000 (over Rs 3.48 crore) in donations.

Kevin Ford, who works as a cashier and cook at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas’s Burger King, received the money through a GoFundMe campaign started by his daughter to give her father the recognition he truly deserves.

Kevin Ford's unblemished attendance record struck a chord with viewers when a video of him receiving the "goody" bag containing trivial items like candy, pens, and a Starbucks cup went viral on TikTok, and people believed that his dedication deserved more recognition.

After that, Ford’s daughter Seryna took matters into her hands and started a GoFundMe Page. On the page, she wrote, "He originally began working at this job as a single father when he gained custody of me and my older sister 27 years ago. Then as our family grew and he remarried, he continued to work there because of the amazing health insurance that was provided through this employer because it was unionised. This got all four of his daughters through high school and college with full healthcare coverage."

"My dad continues to work there, because though he does look young, he is coming up on retirement age and leaving would cost him his retirement. In no way are we asking for money or is he expecting any money but if anyone feels like blessing him he would love to visit his grandchildren,” it added.

Seryna also posted about how her father was able to visit his grandchildren because of the support he got from the funding.

Presently surprised by the love and support, Ford said, "The miracle of the generosity of so many people all around the world has allowed me to save for retirement and my children's and grandchildren's futures and even to someday soon own my own home. Dreams really can come true.”

