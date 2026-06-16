Business wisdom of the day: 'The best time to plant a tree is...'

"The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now." — a classic Chinese proverb (It encourages you to stop mourning missed opportunities or lost time and focus on what you can control right now).

That classic Chinese proverb is the ultimate antidote to regret. It strikes a chord because everyone, at some point, looks back and wishes they had started a habit, a project, or an investment sooner.

Advertisement

But dwelling on the past is a trap. The core philosophy here is simple: imperfection in the present beats perfection in a past you can no longer reach.

What the proverb means

At its heart, the proverb addresses the psychological weight of missed opportunities.

The 20-Year Mark: Represents the ideal scenario. If you had started back then, you would already be enjoying the "shade" — the maturity, stability, and compounding rewards of your early efforts.

The "Now": Is a call to action. It acknowledges that while you cannot alter the past, you entirely control the present. Starting today means that 20 years from now, you won't be looking back with the exact same regret.

The analogy of the tree is deliberate. Trees don't grow overnight. They require a long runway of invisible growth beneath the soil before they provide any visible benefit. The proverb emphasizes that time is the most critical ingredient in success.

Advertisement

How the proverb applies for businesses today

In the modern economic landscape, this proverb is a stark reminder that waiting for perfect conditions is a losing strategy. Businesses that hesitate to adapt quickly find themselves left behind.

Tech and Digital Transformation: Many legacy companies look at AI, automation, or cloud infrastructure and think, "We missed the boat; our competitors are too far ahead." The proverb argues that the gap will only widen if you wait. Beginning a messy, imperfect transition today is better than remaining stagnant. Sustainability and ESG: Investing in green energy or sustainable supply chains can feel incredibly expensive with low immediate returns. However, the regulatory and environmental realities of tomorrow mean the businesses starting these initiatives today are planting the seeds for survival. Content and Brand Equity: Building an organic audience or a trusted brand takes years of consistent delivery. Companies often look at industry giants and give up before trying. The compounding effects of publishing one good piece of content or helping one customer at a time build up over a decade.

Why it remains timeless

Advertisement

The human brain is naturally wired to favour immediate gratification over long-term rewards — a trait psychologists call present bias. We want the shade right now, without the years of watering the sapling.

This proverb remains timeless because it addresses that exact flaw in human nature across generations. Whether you are a farmer in ancient China, an entrepreneur in 2026, or an individual wanting to learn a new language, the rule of compounding effort never changes. It normalises the fact that growth takes time, strips away the paralysis of regret, and provides a clear, actionable directive: just start.