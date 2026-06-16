Vedanta Power share price: Why did the stock jump nearly 5% today?

Shares of Vedanta Power Ltd, one of the four newly listed companies demerged from Vedanta Ltd under its restructuring plan, advanced in Tuesday's trade after ending its debut session lower a day earlier. The stock climbed 4.88 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 42.95.

Alongside Vedanta Power, Vedanta Iron and Steel Ltd, Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd and Vedanta Oil and Gas Ltd were also listed on the exchanges on Monday (June 15).

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The newly listed entities have been placed in the trade-for-trade (T2T) segment. Under this category, intraday trading is not permitted, and all transactions must result in the delivery of shares.

This means investors who purchase shares of any of the Vedanta demerged entities on a given trading day can sell them only from the next trading day onward.

As part of the demerger, eligible Vedanta shareholders who held the stock before the record date of May 1, 2026, received one share each of Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Oil and Gas and Vedanta Iron and Steel for every Vedanta share held.

Meanwhile, Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, said, "Vedanta Power's listing has come at a time when the power and infrastructure space is witnessing strong investor interest due to rising electricity demand across India. After the Vedanta demerger, the market is now able to separately value the power business, which is one of the key reasons behind the positive sentiment around the stock."

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He added, "The company has decent operational scale and could benefit in the long run from increasing industrial activity and growing energy consumption in the country. At the same time, investors should keep an eye on debt levels and overall thermal power sector challenges, as these factors can impact future growth."

Singh further stated, "In the near term, some volatility is expected because newly listed demerged companies usually witness profit booking and price discovery initially. However, once the stock stabilises after listing, long-term investors may continue to track it closely as an infrastructure and energy play linked to India's long-term growth story."

Separately, Nuvama Institutional Equities noted that rising electricity consumption globally and in India could support a long-term growth cycle for power generation. Global power demand could double by 2050, while India's electricity demand may increase nearly fivefold, driven by data centers, electric mobility, industrial activity, buildings and cooling requirements. Air-conditioning alone is expected to contribute more than 20 per cent of India's incremental power demand.

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The demerger of the Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta group received approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in December 2025.