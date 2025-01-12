'But sir, if husband and wife don’t look at each other, how...': Shark Tank judge Anupam Mittal on L&T head's 90-hour work week comment

Shaadi.com founder and Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal has weighed in on the controversy surrounding a statement made by Larsen & Toubro (L&T) chairman SN Subrahmanyan. The remark, which suggested employees should work 90 hours a week, including Sundays, to remain competitive, has sparked significant backlash online.

In an undated viral video, Subrahmanyan questioned the need for employees to stay at home, saying, “What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? How long can the wives stare at their husbands? Get to the office and start working."

Responding to the remark, Anupam Mittal offered a cheeky reply on X, saying, “But sir, if husband and wife don’t look at each other, how will we remain the most populous country in the world?”

The millionaire’s post quickly went viral, amassing over a million views.

Adding to the conversation, industrialist Anand Mahindra weighed in with his own lighthearted comment during a recent interaction: “My wife is wonderful. I love staring at her.”

Billionaire and RPG Group chairman Harsh Goenka also shared his views on X, taking a stand against the idea of employees working on Sundays.

“90 hours a week? Why not rename Sunday to ‘Sun-duty’ and make ‘day off’ a mythical concept!” he quipped. “Working hard and smart is what I believe in, but turning life into a perpetual office shift? That’s a recipe for burnout, not success. Work-life balance isn’t optional, it’s essential. Well, that’s my view!”

In response to the growing discourse, a spokesperson from L&T clarified the intent behind the chairman’s comments. “At L&T, nation-building is at the core of our mandate. For over eight decades, we have been shaping India’s infrastructure, industries, and technological capabilities. We believe this is India’s decade—a time demanding collective dedication and effort to drive progress and realize our shared vision of becoming a developed nation.

The chairman’s remarks reflect this larger ambition, emphasizing that extraordinary outcomes require extraordinary effort. At L&T, we remain committed to fostering a culture where passion, purpose, and performance drive us forward,” the spokesperson said.