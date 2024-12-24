'But there was something in his eyes...': Delhi man appeals to Zomato CEO after emotional chat with delivery executive

A late-night food delivery became a poignant experience for a Delhi resident, who shared the moving story of a young Zomato delivery executive working relentlessly to support his family. The encounter inspired him to reach out to Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal with a heartfelt appeal for change.

Delhi resident Himanshu Bohra had placed an order at 3 a.m., unaware that the delivery would bring him face-to-face with someone whose story would leave him "deeply shaken."

“Last night, after wrapping up my work at 3 AM, I ordered my food through Zomato. As the doorbell rang, I stood up to open it. There he was, Shiva Sarkar, the delivery executive, with a warm smile despite the biting cold outside,” he said in his post.

The delivery executive, Shiva Sarkar, a young man barely in his twenties, arrived at Bohra's doorstep with a warm smile despite the chilly night. Yet, his eyes carried a quiet burden, hinting at a story waiting to be told.

"There was something in his eyes—a heaviness, an unspoken struggle," Bohra recounted.

Moved by his demeanor, Bohra invited Shiva inside and offered him a glass of water. As they talked, Shiva opened up about his life. After losing his father, he had to drop out of school in Class 8 to support his family. Now, he works late into the night delivering food, using his earnings to save for his younger sister’s wedding, all while carrying the weight of his responsibilities.

“Shiva, barely 20-21 years old, broke down in tears as he shared his story. He had to drop out of school after 8th grade when his father passed away. The weight of responsibility forced him to take up this job to support his family,” Bohra said.

He added, “His dreams of education, of carefree youth, were replaced by long nights and the heavy burden of ensuring his sisters could be married next year. I sat there, in awe of his strength. This young man, who should be chasing his aspirations, is instead running against the clock to make ends meet, with a determination that can only be admired.”

The encounter left Bohra pondering the sacrifices made by countless delivery executives like Shiva, who set aside their dreams to shoulder their families' burdens.

"As we talked, I couldn't stop thinking—how many Shivas are out there? Young individuals giving up their education, their aspirations, and their potential just to keep their families going," Bohra shared in his post.

When Shiva departed with a smile and a heartfelt "Thank you," Bohra was left grappling with a whirlwind of emotions. "What can we do for them? Could Zomato, with its vast reach and influence, consider introducing initiatives like upskilling programs, scholarships, or accessible loans to support these unsung heroes?" he suggested.

Bohra transformed his heartfelt reflection into a call to action, addressing Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal directly in his post.

He wrote, “Deepinder Goyal, I truly appreciate the Zomato app, but can we do more? Can we, as a society, support these individuals who silently bear the weight of the world on their young shoulders?”

Accompanied by a photo of Shiva—shared with his consent—the post resonated deeply and swiftly went viral, sparking widespread discussions online.

Zomato was quick to acknowledge the post. “Hey Himanshu, thanks for bringing this to our attention. This looks quite inspirational, and we are proud of our delivery universe. If possible, kindly help us with the order ID via a private message so that we can express your appreciation to our delivery partner,” Zomato said.