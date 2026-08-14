Buying jaggery? This simple FSSAI approved home test can help check its purity easily

How to check jaggery for baking soda

The FSSAI test involves a small quantity of crushed jaggery and hydrochloric acid (HCl).

Take about one-fourth teaspoon of crushed jaggery in a small glass or test tube. Add around 3 ml of hydrochloric acid and observe the reaction.

If bubbles or fizzing appear, it can indicate the presence of baking soda, or sodium bicarbonate, in the jaggery. If there is no bubbling, the sample does not show this particular reaction.

The reason is straightforward chemistry: sodium bicarbonate reacts with hydrochloric acid and releases carbon dioxide gas, producing visible bubbles.

Why is baking soda added to jaggery?

Jaggery can be adulterated with inexpensive substances to alter its appearance or increase its weight. Baking soda is among the adulterants identified in FSSAI's consumer-awareness material. The regulator also lists separate tests for detecting other forms of adulteration in jaggery.

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A smoother or more attractive-looking block, therefore, should not automatically be taken as a sign of better quality.

A home test is only a first check

There is an important caveat: a DIY test cannot establish that a piece of jaggery is completely pure.

Laboratory testing uses controlled procedures to determine various quality and adulteration parameters in jaggery. A home test can help flag a possible problem, but it cannot detect every form of adulteration or replace laboratory analysis.

Consumers who suspect that a food product is adulterated can approach food-safety authorities or use appropriate food-testing facilities.

When buying jaggery, consumers should pay attention to the product's packaging and source, particularly for packaged products. Checking FSSAI licence details and buying from reliable sellers can reduce the risk of purchasing questionable products.