'CA degree is losing its value': CA's viral post urges shift from compliance to strategy

A viral LinkedIn post by investment banker Sarthak Ahuja has reignited debate over the declining market value of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) degree and the changing role of finance professionals in India. Ahuja, who himself is a CA, argued that while the degree still offers credibility, it no longer guarantees premium pay or career growth unless professionals evolve beyond traditional compliance work.

Ahuja backed his argument with data showing that while the CA Final pass rate has risen to nearly 25%, the average placement salary has fallen from ₹13 lakh in 2023 to around ₹12.5 lakh this year. “The CA degree is losing its value in the market,” he wrote, explaining that the profession is witnessing “an upward trajectory in pass percentage but a downward trend in compensation.”

He noted that many professionals tend to blame the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), but he believes the responsibility lies within the profession. According to him, the Institute will naturally focus on “more students, more members, more fees,” while it’s up to individual CAs to redefine their value proposition.

“The real question,” Ahuja wrote, “is whether you are a cost centre or a profit centre.” He argued that those limiting themselves to tax filing, audit, or accounting remain stuck in commoditised roles. Instead, he urged CAs to pivot toward revenue-generating opportunities, such as raising capital, managing wealth for high-net-worth clients, or helping businesses expand overseas.

He suggested that future-ready professionals must learn to “create value, not just verify it,” and if the current framework limits such opportunities, “it may even be worth giving up your Certificate of Practice and moving toward services that pay better.”

Ahuja concluded that a degree’s job is to offer “downside protection,” ensuring basic survival, while true wealth and growth come from “business acumen and differentiation.”

The post sparked widespread discussion among finance professionals. One user summarised the shift succinctly, “Old CA model: File taxes, audit books, bill hours.

New CA model: Raise capital, build strategy, charge value.

The degree gave credibility. The mindset gives scale.”

Another user agreed that ICAI isn’t entirely to blame but could do more to modernise training. They wrote that while the Institute hosts networking events, it should focus on programs that “develop real-world skills, expand knowledge of emerging markets, and help members become genuine profit centres for their clients.”

Others pointed out that the real challenge lies in quality, not quantity. One commenter said, “It’s the quality of chartered accountants we need to be worried about. There are some CAs running proprietorships who don’t even know the income tax slab rate and start blaming the Institute.”

And as one user humorously put it, “CAs need to be less like calculators and more like Swiss Army knives — versatile, sharp, and ready to cut through the competition.”