‘We lost ₹70,000 overnight’: Gurgaon tenants allege eviction after owner-broker dispute

A Reddit post detailing a rental dispute in Gurgaon has provoked thousands online, after three tenants claimed they were forced to leave their rented flat and lost nearly ₹70,000 due to a conflict between the property’s owner and the person who had rented the apartment to them.

What happened?

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The tenants stated that they had moved into a flat near DLF Gurgaon earlier this year, after paying a ₹50,000 security deposit and a monthly rent of approximately ₹20,000. According to the post, all payments were made to a man who presented himself as the property manager. For months, everything appeared normal, and the tenants believed they were complying with all rental obligations.

The situation took an unexpected turn when the property’s owner allegedly arrived at the flat and informed them that the person collecting rent had failed to transfer the money to him. The tenants claimed they were left stunned. “We were completely shocked because from our perspective, we had paid everything on time.” They wrote.

According to the tenants, the disagreement escalated and eventually involved the police. They were allegedly given a week to vacate the apartment unless they agreed to pay a fresh security deposit, a higher rent, and additional dues claimed by the owner.

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At the same time, the property manager who had been receiving rent payments reportedly refused to return their deposit, telling them to pursue the matter legally. “The person who took our money is refusing to refund anything and openly says, "Go file a civil case. Do whatever you want." Tenants wrote.

Tenants wrote, “As of today, we are vacating the flat. We have effectively lost around ₹70,000 (₹50,000 security + ₹20,000 rent already paid) and have to find emergency accommodation. Any advice would be appreciated. We're honestly exhausted and feel completely helpless right now.”

The post quickly gained attention on Reddit, where users urged the tenants to explore legal options. Several commenters argued that the case appeared to be a matter of fraud rather than a simple rental disagreement. Others advised the tenants to preserve all payment records, rental agreements, and communication exchanges as evidence.

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Social media reactions

A Reddit user commented,"Owner and the broker are knowingly doing this. If there’s a rent agreement, send a legal notice. Once you’ll leave they’ll be enjoying 70k, higher rent from another set of tenants and harass them again."

Another commented,"Get a lawyer. You already have an agreement. The owner and that person doing whatever they want because they think you aren't going to take any actions from your side. You don't even have to vacate the flat in the first place if you get a lawyer and go legal with this. No one wants to waste time and money and most probably this will get settled as soon as your actual owner and that person comes to know that you are going legal with this."