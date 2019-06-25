Calcutta University Part 3 Results 2019: CU declares BA, BSc, BCom third year results

University of Calcutta has declared the results for the BA, BSc and BCom Part 3 exams. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their scores on the official website on wbresults.nic.in.

The university had declared the BA and BSc parts 1 and 2 supplementary results in May. The results for BCom part 1 and 2 supplementary exam were declared in May as well.

Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their results by putting in their roll number. It is advisable that the candidates save a copy of their result till the official documents are released by the university.

Calcutta University Result 2019: Here's how to check:

Visit the West Bengal results portal wbresults.nic.in

Click on the link - B.A./B.Sc. Part-III (Honours/Major) Examination, 2019 (under 1+1+1 System.)" and "B.Com. Part-III (Honours) Examination, 2019 (under 1+1+1 System)

Enter roll number and submit

Take a printout for future reference

Separately, on Monday the university opted for the online entrance examination for all post graduation courses. "The way the admission process has been made online, Calcutta University will conduct the PG entrance examinations online likewise. The decision has been made for the sake of modernisation, transparency and saving time," said Vice Chancellor Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee.

"Calcutta University is trying to strengthen the examination system by making it fair and following a path of discipline," Chakravarti added.

