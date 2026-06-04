Can rooftop solar provide uninterrupted electricity? Learn why grid connection is essential

India’s rooftop solar adoption is accelerating under the government’s push for renewable energy and the PM Surya Ghar initiative. However, a common question among homeowners is whether a rooftop solar system can provide uninterrupted electricity without being connected to the power grid.

Bhavna Tyagi, Programme leader of Council on Energy, Environment and Water, told NEWS18, “A rooftop solar system (RTS) to ensure a 24-hour electricity supply, it needs to be connected to the power grid. The system generates electricity during sunlight hours (solar hours). However, to ensure an uninterrupted power supply at night, during cloudy weather, or when electricity demand exceeds the system’s generation during the day, it must remain connected to the grid”

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Bhavna added, “Net metering helps reduce consumers’ electricity bills over time. For an off-grid system to provide an uninterrupted 24x7 power supply, it must be connected to battery storage. Under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, capital subsidies are available for grid-connected rooftop solar systems. However, if a consumer installs battery storage along with the system, the battery component is not covered under the subsidy scheme.”

However, homeowners expecting continuous power during outages should note an important limitation. Standard grid-connected rooftop solar plants automatically shut down during grid failures as a safety measure. As a result, solar panels alone do not guarantee backup power during blackouts.

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What is a grid connection?

A grid is a large, interconnected network used in the electrical industry that uses transmission lines and substations to transport power from producing stations to residences, companies, and industries. It serves as the foundation of the power supply system, guaranteeing the effective and consistent delivery of electricity produced at power plants to customers.

How much does a grid connection cost per month?

If a rooftop solar system generates enough electricity to meet a household’s needs, monthly power bills can fall significantly and may even reach zero. Consumers, however, are still required to pay fixed grid charges, which typically range between ₹100 and ₹400 per month depending on their connection type and sanctioned load.

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Solar power can also generate earnings

A grid-connected solar system can also create an additional source of income. Through net metering, excess electricity generated by the panels is exported to the grid. Depending on local regulations and utility policies, consumers may receive credits or compensation for the surplus power supplied, helping them save money and potentially earn from their solar investment.

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