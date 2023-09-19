Canada-based singer Shubh faces boAt setback ahead of Mumbai concert; Virat Kohli 'unfollows' him; here's why

Canadian-Punjabi singer Shubhneet Singh, popularly known as Shubh, is facing opposition on several fronts ahead of his upcoming concert in Mumbai. Members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) recently tore down his posters, for allegedly supporting separatist Khalistani elements.

BJYM has raised objections, claiming that the singer has allegedly shown support for Khalistanis by posting a distorted map of Kashmir. Headphone major boAt has on Tuesday said amid the controversy it has chosen to withdraw its sponsorship from the upcoming tour of Shubh.

"At boAt, while our commitment to the incredible music community runs deep, we are first & foremost a true Indian brand. Therefore, when we became aware of the remarks made by artist Shubh earlier this year, we chose to withdraw our sponsorship from the tour," Boat said in a statement posted on X.

Shubh is scheduled to perform in Mumbai from September 23-25 as part of the Cruise Control 4.0 event, billed as "Asia's biggest cruise festival", organised aboard the Cordelia Cruise.

Shubh has gained popularity with songs like "Elevated," "OG," and "Cheques," loved not only in India but worldwide.

Shubh has garnered a fan base of 3.24 million subscribers on YouTube. His debut album “Still Rollin” achieved a staggering milestone of 100 million streams on Spotify in under two months.

On Saturday, members of BJYM tore down posters promoting Shubh's event.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) members remove posters for the upcoming event of Canadian Singer Shubh pic.twitter.com/KkbQvkj0FG — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2023

Leading Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has recently unfollowed Shubh on Instagram after he posted a controversial image of a distorted map of India on social media. hubh was once a favorite of Kohli’s and he had expressed his admiration for the 26-year-old singer on Twitter.

Indo-Canada row

India on Tuesday rejected as ''absurd'' and ''motivated'' Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of ''potential'' Indian links to the killing of a Khalistani separatist leader and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in retaliation to Ottawa's expulsion of an Indian official over the case, in fresh strains to the bilateral ties.

Canadian High Commissioner to India Cameron MacKay was summoned and informed about the decision to expel the senior official, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) saying the move reflects New Delhi's growing concern at the ''interference of Canadian diplomats in our internal matters and their involvement in anti-India activities.''

In a strong reaction to remarks by Trudeau and the Canadian foreign minister, the MEA said such ''unsubstantiated'' allegations seek to ''shift the focus from Khalistani terrorists and extremists, who have been provided shelter in Canada and continue to threaten India's sovereignty and territorial integrity.'' Though the MEA did not divulge the name of the Canadian diplomat who has been asked to leave India within five days, people familiar with the matter said it is the Canadian intelligence agency's station chief in New Delhi Olivier Sylvestere, reported PTI.

The Indian action to expel the Canadian diplomat came hours after Canada's Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly announced that a “top Indian diplomat” has been expelled from Canada in view of the alleged links to the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian Khalistani leader. He was shot dead by two gunmen in Surrey in June.

Joly's office said the diplomat is Pavan Kumar Rai, the head of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), according to Canadian broadcaster CBC news.

The ties between India and Canada have come under strain in view of New Delhi's concerns over increasing activities of pro-Khalistani elements in that country. Last week, the talks on a bilateral free trade agreement were frozen apparently in view of the deteriorating ties.

With inputs from PTI