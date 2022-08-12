Canadian QSR major Tim Hortons debuts in Delhi with a desi menu on platter

Canadian coffee and baked food major Tim Hortons has opened its two outlets in Delhi but with a unique menu. In a bid to cater to Indian customers and the unique Indian palette, the coffee brand is offering food items like wraps with fillings of lamb seekh and paneer tikka to set the stage.

Established in 1964, Tim Hortons is popular for its signature coffee, baked food, and beverages all over the world. India is the fourth country in the Asia-Pacific region that Tim Hortons is entering now. According to its parent company Restaurant Brands International, the brand aims to open 120 outlets in India with an investment of about Rs 240 crore.

The company has entered into an exclusive agreement with a joint venture entity owned by Apparel Group and Gateway Partners to run the two outlets in Delhi, which are located at Delhi’s Select Citywalk Mall (Saket) and DLF Cyberhub (Gurugram), and will act as the master franchisee for the entire brand in India.

Expansion plans

After Delhi, the brand will open outlets in Punjab, according to company sources. In the next three years, the management will come up with 120 stores in the next three years and expand to 250-300 more in the coming five years.

India is a crucial market for Tim Hortons after getting a good response in China, Saudi Arabia, and the UK. The Indian coffee market may touch $4.2 billion in size by 2025, as per data from analytics firm GlobalData, with out-of-home consumption accounting for about 20 per cent. The coffee retail chain market is expected to touch the $850 million mark by 2025, with prominent players like Starbucks, Café Coffee Day.

Primarily held by Restaurant Brands International (RBI) Inc., Tim Hortons operates more than 5,100 stores around the world. RBI runs over 28,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries, including the Middle East, China, the UK, Mexico, Spain, Thailand, and the Philippines, and owns brands such as Burger King, Popeyes, and Firehouse Subs.

RBI Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange.