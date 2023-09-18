'Can't thrive in this chaos': Netizens react to video of women jostling for space in Mumbai local train

Mumbai local train is the lifeline of the mega Indian city but the safety of it is always debatable. Videos have recently emerged on X (formerly Twitter) showing women jostling for space in the train and standing perilously close to the door of the train.

Tansu Yegen, who posts videos that go viral on X, recently posted a video of women standing dangerously close to the door of the moving train and risking a fall any moment. He captioned his post, "Mumbai local train: Thriving chaos." This started a debate on X with many saying romanticising a potentially dangerous mode of travel is not the way to go.

"People love to use nice words like thriving when they don't have to be part of the chaos," said an X user.

got into a good college, local train was the only affordable option, almost fell off the train on my first day, never went to college again. failed the exams, so i dropped out. people love to use nice words like thriving when they don't have to be part of the chaos. https://t.co/w6yUNMesn2 — jugal (@joogasama) September 17, 2023

most mumbaikars of beyond thane/kandivali dependent on local trains have experienced this. it isn't fun. we have seen people fall to their death, some of the time we knew that person. — rosh (@RoshanTheJoker) September 17, 2023

this kind of travel used to be fun when I was in college but a couple of years after I graduated, someone I know lost their younger brother traveling like this. there was a video and it went mega viral. there are no words for the horror that followed the family for months after — Annie (@thatssoannie_) September 18, 2023

Another X user named Akshay Katariyaa also recently posted a video on the social media platform where women are pushing against each other to enter an empty Mumbai local train coach to get a seat. One passenger could be even seen falling at the door of the train.

If you living such a life on a daily basis, your aim should be to quit this city somehow. This consists of removing all your obligations through a combination of hard work and luck.

There is nothing about this lifestyle that should make you love Mumbai.



There is nothing about this lifestyle that should make you love Mumbai.pic.twitter.com/P5WAQayBDI — Akhilesh (@akhileshutup) September 16, 2023

“We do this to win a window seat. I am an expert at it,” said an X user.

Another X user commented, “Scary,” while another one quipped, “This is indeed very sad.”

“Playing with their life to pay for their life,” said another X user.

2,507 people died on railway tracks in 2022 due to Mumbai local train, according to the data released by the Government Railway Police (GRP) in April.

While crossing of rail tracks has killed 1,118 people, 700 others died after falling off running trains. Overall, 2,507 people died on the rail premises last year due to various reasons.