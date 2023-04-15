CAPF constable exams to be conducted in 13 regional languages, alongside Hindi and English

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday said it has approved the conducting of constable (general duty) examination for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in 13 regional languages, apart from Hindi and English, news agency PTI reported.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has made a historic decision to increase the participation of local youth in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and promote the use of regional languages, an official statement read.

The CAPFs are the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the National Security Guard (NSG).

"In a landmark decision under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, (the) Ministry of Home Affairs has approved conducting constable (general duty) examination for CAPFs in 13 regional languages, in addition to Hindi and English," it said.

The question paper will be available in 13 regional languages, including Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri, and Konkani, in addition to Hindi and English.

This development comes only days after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister DM Stalin urged that Tamil be included as a language for the written exam in the CRPF recruiting process. Stalin mentioned in his letter that the CRPF recruitment written exam notification merely stated that the examination may be taken in English and Hindi.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin expressed his joy and congratulated the government for its landmark decision. “As a result of my letter to Hon @AmitShah, the Union Govt has announced that it would conduct the CAPF exams in all state languages. I wholeheartedly welcome this decision & reiterate our demand to provide Question Papers in Tamil & other state languages in all Union Govt exams," he wrote on Twitter.

