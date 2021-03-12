'Causes infertility, has pig meat, cow blood': Rumours hit COVID-19 vaccination drive in Haryana

People in Haryana have written letters to the state's chief minister expressing concerns regarding the coronavirus vaccination. Around 50-60 residents in the southern Haryana district of Palwal claimed the COVID-19 vaccine contains cow blood, meat, and fat so they don't want to take the vaccine.

According to the Times of India report, the health department in Nuh district administration also said that people were avoiding the vaccination drive as they also felt it contains "pig parts" and could "cause "infertility".

So far, the phase 3 turnout in the rural districts has been very low. In Charkhi Dadri, only 463 people have been vaccinated, while in Nuh only 470. Palwal is at 17th spot among 22 districts with 1,252 inoculations.

Narender Kumar, who lives in Palwal, has made up his mind that he will not take the vaccine as "there is no authenticity". Kumar told the daily that the vaccine contains "parts of the aborted foetus, pigs and chimpanzees and is also made of cow's blood". He added: "We are not even sure if COVID-19 is a real disease. We are being fed lies".

Nuh deputy chief medical officer Basant Dubey also informed about the looming fears among the local residents about the coronavirus vaccines. Dubey said people think vaccines will make them infertile. While others think the vaccine contains part of a pig.

To alleviate the fear, Dubey said officials are holding meetings with local communities ad spreading awareness through radio and multimedia platforms.

The Palwal health department, which was asked by the government to take measures to improve the vaccination numbers, said it cannot force people to take the shots. Brahmdeep Sandhu, the district's chief medical officer said it is a voluntary affair and therefore he is not getting involved.

At the moment, Gurugram, Faridabad, Panchkula, Sirsa, and Karnal are the five districts that have administered the most number of vaccine shots in the northern state.

In Gurugram, 28,949 people have been vaccinated followed by Faridabad ( 7,406), Panchkula ( 9,068), Sirsa ( 8,903) and Karnal (6,787).

