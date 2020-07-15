CBSE Board 10th Result 2020: How to check results on mobile, app; list of websites

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to declare the Class 10 results today at 10 am. Once declared, the students can access their results on cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

With multiple reports suggesting that over 18 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 10 exams 2020, the official websites are likely to crash owing to heavy traffic. In these circumstances, the students can access their results via Digilocker app, UMANG App and Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS).

Students will be able to access documents such as pass certificate, migration certificate and mark-sheets via 'Parinam Manjusha', which is integrated with Digilocker. Digilocker is available both on Google Play Store as well as Apple App Store.

Check CBSE Class 10th Result via Digilocker App

In order to be able to check your results using the Digilocker app, you need to enter the mobile number registered with CBSE. After this, enter the OTP number sent on your mobile number and the security PIN, i.e., the last six digits of your CBSE Roll Number. Students can now view their CBSE Class 10 marksheets on Digilocker.

Check CBSE Class 10th Result via UMANG App

You need to create your account by registering your mobile number and log in. Click on the tab saying 'Class 10 marksheet and enter your admit card ID, CBSE board roll number and date of birth.

Check your CBSE Class 10th Result via IVRS

The CBSE will also provide results via interactive voice response system or IVRS. These numbers will be provided by the board on the day of the results.

Check your CBSE Board 10th Result 2020 online

Step 1: Login to the official CBSE website- cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link reading 'Result 2020'

Step 3: Enter CBSE Class 10 roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Result will flash on screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future use

