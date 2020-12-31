CBSE board Class 10, 12 exams 2021 date to be announced today: All you need to know

CBSE 2021 exam date announcement: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will announce the dates of CBSE board class 10 and CBSE board class 12 exams on his official Twitter page via a live session at 6pm. The Union Minister tweeted, "Dear students, I will announce the date of commencement for #CBSE board exams 2021 today at 6pm."



Dear students & parents!

I will announce the date of commencement for #CBSE board exams 2021 today at 6 PM. pic.twitter.com/2jKEM6BMSf Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 31, 2020

Soon after the Education Minister's live session, students will be able to access the detailed date sheet comprising date and timings of the exams coupled with other important instructions on CBSE's official website- cbse.nic.in.

Here's how to download the CBSE Exam 2021 date sheet

Step 1: Visit the CBSE official website

Step 2: Click the link reading, "CBSE Board Exam 2021 date sheet for classes 10 and 12"

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Choose 'Class 10' or 'Class 12'

Step 5: You CBSE class 10 or class 12 date sheet will appear on the screen. Download and take a printout for future use

CBSE Board sample papers

The CBSE has released sample papers for class 10 and class 12 exams on its website-cbseacademic.in along with subject wise marking schemes.

CBSE Board exam syllabus reduction

In keeping with the concerns aired by students and teachers across the country, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reduced the syllabus of each subject by 30 per cent as a one-time measure due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Students can also check up the revised syllabus for class 10 board exam and class 12 board exams on the official website of the educational board. The education minister had also stated in his December 22 live session that the written exams will have 33 per cent internal choices this year.

